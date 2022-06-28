Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 78 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.