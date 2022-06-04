Tucson's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Temper…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. Temperatures are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
For the drive home in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 66F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a ve…