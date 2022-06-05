This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot d…
For the drive home in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 66F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a ve…