Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.