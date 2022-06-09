Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.