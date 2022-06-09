Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
