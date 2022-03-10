 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

