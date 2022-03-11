 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News