Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Tucson. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
