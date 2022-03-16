 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

