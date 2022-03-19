 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

