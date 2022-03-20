 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

