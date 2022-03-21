 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News