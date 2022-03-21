Tucson's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
