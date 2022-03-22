Tucson's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
