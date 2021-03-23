Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
