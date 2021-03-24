This evening's outlook for Tucson: Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
