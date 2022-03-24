 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News