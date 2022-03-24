This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
