For the drive home in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
