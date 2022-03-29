 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News