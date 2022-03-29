For the drive home in Tucson: Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
