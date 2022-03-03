This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm…
- Updated
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
- Updated
A new weather satellite will provide our most sophisticated look yet at what Earth's Western Hemisphere looks like 22,236 miles above the planet.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 deg…
For the drive home in Tucson: Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's h…
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.