For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
