Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
