Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tempe…
- Updated
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
- Updated
A new weather satellite will provide our most sophisticated look yet at what Earth's Western Hemisphere looks like 22,236 miles above the planet.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 deg…
Tucson's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
For the first time since it was filled more than 50 years ago, Lake Powell, the second-largest U.S. reservoir, is projected to dip past a critical threshold.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high tem…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm…