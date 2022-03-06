 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

