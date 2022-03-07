This evening's outlook for Tucson: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
