Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tempe…
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
For the first time since it was filled more than 50 years ago, Lake Powell, the second-largest U.S. reservoir, is projected to dip past a critical threshold.
- Updated
A new weather satellite will provide our most sophisticated look yet at what Earth's Western Hemisphere looks like 22,236 miles above the planet.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…