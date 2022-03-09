 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

