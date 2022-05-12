This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 53F. NW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
