This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, thou…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Temperatures …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!