For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of …
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot …
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day t…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. Temperatures are…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 53F. NW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect …