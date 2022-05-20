Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of …
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot …
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, thou…
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. Temperatures are…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. Tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …