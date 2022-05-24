For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. Tempera…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckil…