May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 104. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest.