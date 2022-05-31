This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
