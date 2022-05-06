This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though…
This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though l…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Intense hurricanes and typhoons could more than double by 2050 in nearly all regions of the world because of climate change, scientists reported.