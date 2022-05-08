Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. …
This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tucson's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…