Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.