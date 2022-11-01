For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Thursday. I…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperature…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reac…