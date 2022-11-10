Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.