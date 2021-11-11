Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

 Skip to main content
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

