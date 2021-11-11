For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temp…