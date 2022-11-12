This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 d…
Fog is essentially a ground-hugging cloud, composed of tiny liquid water droplets.
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening in Tucson: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures i…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Tuesday. It looks to re…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It loo…