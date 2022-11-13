Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fog is essentially a ground-hugging cloud, composed of tiny liquid water droplets.
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Tucson: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures i…
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It loo…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Tuesday. It looks to re…