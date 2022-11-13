Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.