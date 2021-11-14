Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

 Skip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

