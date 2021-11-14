Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a wa…