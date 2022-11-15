Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.