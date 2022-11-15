Tucson's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Fog is essentially a ground-hugging cloud, composed of tiny liquid water droplets.
This evening in Tucson: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures i…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Tucson: Generally fair. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It loo…