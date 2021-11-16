Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
