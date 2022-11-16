Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.