This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
For the drive home in Tucson: Generally fair. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It loo…
As of mid-November, there have been a total of 14 named storms, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes (Category 3 or above).
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tod…