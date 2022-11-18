 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

