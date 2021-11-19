This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
