Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
