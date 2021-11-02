Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

 Skip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

