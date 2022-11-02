This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
